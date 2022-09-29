Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7 predictions
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
That’s more like it.
After a mid-season slump of sorts, I managed to go 18-2 with last week’s picks, with the only two misfires being Crestview over Bluffton and Hopewell-Loudon over Lima Central Catholic. My record now stands at 111-30 (78.7 percent). Here’s hoping Week No. 6’s success carries over to the rest of the season.
Having said that, on to Week No. 7 predictions.
Games of the Week
Antwerp (6-0) at Wayne Trace (2-4)
No. 5 Antwerp is considered the favorite here, but the Archers will see a more than solid Raider defense on Friday night. Wayne Trace’s defense has kept the Raiders in all six games this season, but the offense will need to come through if there’s going to be an upset in Haviland.
The pick: Antwerp
Celina (4-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (1-5)
Maybe I’m making this more difficult than it has to be and maybe I’m overanalyzing it. You can make the argument that Celina is the most improved WBL team so far this year, but it feels like Ottawa-Glandorf is due for another win.
I’ve resigned myself to a coin toss…heads it’s Celina, tails is Ottawa-Glandorf.
The pick: Celina
Columbus Grove (4-2) at Crestview (3-3)
Crestview is trying to snap a three game losing streak but it won’t be easy against the Bulldogs, who are trying to stay in the NWC title race. With all due respect to other teams on the schedule, this may be the best defense the Knights have seen this year.
The pick: Columbus Grove
Shawnee (1-5) at Van Wert (5-1)
I’m not going to draw this out. Van Wert wins by a substantial margin. Shawnee isn’t bad defensively but the Indians simply won’t be able to score enough points to keep pace with the Cougars.
The pick: Van Wert
Spencerville (1-5) at Ada (1-5)
Spencerville has lost four straight, while Ada has dropped three straight. I’m thinking it’s the Bearcats who snap the streak.
The pick: Spencerville
Best of the Rest
GMC
Ayersville at Tinora: Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview: Edgerton
Paulding at Hicksville: Paulding
NWC
Bluffton at Leipsic: Leipsic
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East: Allen East
MAC
Anna at Versailles: Versailles
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s: Coldwater
Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local
Minster at Parkway: Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen: New Bremen
WBL
Defiance at Bath: Defiance
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial
TRAC
Lima Sr. at Toledo Whitmer: Whitmer
Non-conference
Lucas at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic
