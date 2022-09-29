Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

That’s more like it.

After a mid-season slump of sorts, I managed to go 18-2 with last week’s picks, with the only two misfires being Crestview over Bluffton and Hopewell-Loudon over Lima Central Catholic. My record now stands at 111-30 (78.7 percent). Here’s hoping Week No. 6’s success carries over to the rest of the season.

Having said that, on to Week No. 7 predictions.

Games of the Week

Antwerp (6-0) at Wayne Trace (2-4)

No. 5 Antwerp is considered the favorite here, but the Archers will see a more than solid Raider defense on Friday night. Wayne Trace’s defense has kept the Raiders in all six games this season, but the offense will need to come through if there’s going to be an upset in Haviland.

The pick: Antwerp

Celina (4-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (1-5)

Maybe I’m making this more difficult than it has to be and maybe I’m overanalyzing it. You can make the argument that Celina is the most improved WBL team so far this year, but it feels like Ottawa-Glandorf is due for another win.

I’ve resigned myself to a coin toss…heads it’s Celina, tails is Ottawa-Glandorf.

The pick: Celina

Columbus Grove (4-2) at Crestview (3-3)

Crestview is trying to snap a three game losing streak but it won’t be easy against the Bulldogs, who are trying to stay in the NWC title race. With all due respect to other teams on the schedule, this may be the best defense the Knights have seen this year.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Shawnee (1-5) at Van Wert (5-1)

I’m not going to draw this out. Van Wert wins by a substantial margin. Shawnee isn’t bad defensively but the Indians simply won’t be able to score enough points to keep pace with the Cougars.

The pick: Van Wert

Spencerville (1-5) at Ada (1-5)

Spencerville has lost four straight, while Ada has dropped three straight. I’m thinking it’s the Bearcats who snap the streak.

The pick: Spencerville

Best of the Rest

GMC

Ayersville at Tinora: Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview: Edgerton

Paulding at Hicksville: Paulding

NWC

Bluffton at Leipsic: Leipsic

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East: Allen East

MAC

Anna at Versailles: Versailles

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s: Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster at Parkway: Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen: New Bremen

WBL

Defiance at Bath: Defiance

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

TRAC

Lima Sr. at Toledo Whitmer: Whitmer

Non-conference

Lucas at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic