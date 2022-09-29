Raising awareness…

Van Wert and Lincolnview’s soccer programs took part in the first ever YWCA Domestic Violence Awareness soccer natch on Saturday to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Keister Baker Law sponsored special jerseys for each team and prior to the game, YWCA staff members discussed healthy relationships, YWCA services, men as victims of domestic violence, and how to be an ally to someone in their life who is suffering from domestic violence. Pictured are both teams, Lincolnview in purple and Van Wert in white. Lincolnview won the match 5-0. Photo submitted