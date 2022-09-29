Van Wert woman sent to prison for 2021 injury crash

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman who admitted to causing a crash that left one person with serious injuries received a substantial prison sentence on Wednesday.

Sherry Ramsey, 46, was sentenced by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield to four to six years on each of two second degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, with the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning 8-12 years. She was also sentenced to 12 months for failure to stop after an accident, which will be served concurrently with the previous two sentences. In addition, she must serve five years of post release control and pay court costs.

The charges are tied to a November, 2021 accident at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. Ramsey failed to stop at the stop sign, causing her SUV to hit a van driven by Matthew J. Oechsle of Van Wert. Oechsle was treated at the scene for minor injuries while a passenger, MacKenzie Ray of Van Wert was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries. Ramsey fled the scene but was later found and arrested in the Village of Scott.

She entered a guilty plea to the charges in August.

A Lima man who held Delphos authorities at bay during a brief standoff in February was sentenced this week.

Cedrick Davis, 52, of Lima, was given 36 months for attempted aggravated arson, with credit for 250 days already served, and 18 months for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, with credit for 250 days served. The sentences will run concurrently.

Five people entered changes of pleas this week.

Jessica Freitag, 33, of Willshire, changed her plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 26. In addition, Freitag admitted to violating probation for not completing an assessment evaluation and for failure to comply with WORTH Center rules. A new bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Austin Schwaner, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide a notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. November 9.

Ethan Mezuk, 32, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. November 16.

Tyler Enmark, 27, of Van Wert, changed plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. November 16.

Eric Hohman, 33, of Ohio City, changed his plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, felonies of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 2:30 p.m. November 8

Two people answered to charges of violating probation, while another was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Lindsay Pavlides, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating probation by failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $20,000 cash and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 12.

Timothy Schlatman, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating probation and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing a drug test. His recognizance bond was continued, a pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 16.

Craig Marks, 41, of Youngstown, pleaded not guilty to two counts of extortion. He was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. October 28.