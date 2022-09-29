VWHS Class of 62 holds 60th reunion

Submitted information

Members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1962 recently held their 60th class reunion.

Activities started on Friday evening, September 10, where the classmates met at the Van Wert Elks Lodge for socializing. The following evening, the reunion was held at the country home of Richard and Margaret Miller.. It began with a social time, followed by having a class reunion picture taken. Class member Jack Smith led the group with an opening prayer before dinner and a tribute to the deceased class members.

Seated from left to right: David Lianez, Mike Stanley, Pat (Geisman) Neate, Kay (Williman) Habeggar, Judy (Gribler) Fox, David Gunsett and David Agler. Standing, left to right: Jack Smith, : Phil Giessler, Steve Smith, Richard Miller, Jim Bell, John Purmort, Jim Fails and Dennis Fawcett. Photo submitted

The evening meal was catered by Collins Find Foods. Following dinner, Mike Stanley welcomed the class members. Letters were read from several of the classmates who were unable to attend.

Phil Giessler, Class Vice-President also welcomed everyone and reminded everyone of how precious time is to all of us. The class members assembled all agreed to having the class donate funds to the Eggeress Stadium project. Class members spent the remainder of the evening visiting and sharing.