Maria Bagley was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen before Friday night’s game against Shawnee. The homecoming court is pictured from left to right: 2021 Queen Nora Doctor, sophomore attendant Mia Rager, senior Sofi Houg, Queen Maria Bagley, senior Tyra McClain, junior attendant Allie Brown, and freshman attendant Addi Wallace. For a complete story on the game, check the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent