Alice May Raudabaugh, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born December 25, 1937, in Van Wert, the daughter of John F. Smith and Twila Olive (Tate) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Martin Orlie Raudabaugh October 14, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Penny J. Wilson of Valley View, Ohio and Tracy (Randal) Baer of Van Wert; a son, Mark (Karen) Raudabaugh of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Seth (Meghan) Baer, Tom (Krista) Baer, Ashley (Jonathan) Slusher, Ricky Raudabaugh, Kendra (Matt) Smith and Hayley (Austin) Temple; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

A daughter, Kim Sue Raudabaugh; a granddaughter, Shannon Vann; two brothers, Richard B. Smith and Paul F. Smith and one sister, Sydney L. Willoby, all preceded her in death.

Alice was a 1956 graduate of Van Wert High School and retired from Van Wert City Schools as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Marsha Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Manor.

