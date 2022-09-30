Australian soft-rock duo Air Supply coming to Van Wert

The soft rock duo known as Air Supply is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center March 3. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced that Air Supply: The Lost In Love Experience Tour is coming to The Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3. Presented by Danfoss with Supporting Sponsor Westwood Behavioral Health, Air Supply has received numerous recognitions as one of the most celebrated soft-rock groups in music history and is dubbed by Time Magazine as the most romantic band in the world.

Featuring singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply became international stars in the 1980s with their soft-rock sounds and have achieved multi-platinum success.

Their album “Lost in Love” sold more than two million copies and included the chart-topping songs “Every Woman in the World,” “Lost in Love,” and “All Out of Love.” The group went on to release 30 albums and more hit singles like “The One That You Love,” “Even The Nights Are Better,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Making Love Out of Nothing” and “Just As I Am.”

It will mark the second time Air Supply has played in Van Wert. The duo performed to a sold out Niswonger Performing Arts Center in February of 2016.

Air Supply tickets from $65-95 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 15.

VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or by calling 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S., Van Wert.