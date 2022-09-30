Carol D. Brown

Carol D. Brown, 73, of Ohio City, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on November 30, 1948, in Lima, the daughter of Virgil Ray and Goldie Lucille (Britton) Duncan. She married Jack J. Brown on July 15, 1967, and he survives in Ohio City.

Other family survivors include her son, Aaron D. (Dawn) Brown of Ohio City; a brother, Ora Charles Duncan; four grandchildren, Malorie Brown, Garrett (Jayla) Brown, Brooke (Corbin) Phillips, and Ben (Chamberlynn Couts) Brown; great-grandchildren, Jace, Kyson, LeeAnna Brown, Emerson Brown, Hudson Phillips, and one on the way; a sister-in-law, Judy Rutledge; a niece, Vicky (Steve) Bihn; nephews, Paul (Cheryl) Rutledge and Kevin (Bobbi) Dawson, and special loved ones, Hope and Keaton Rager.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannebelle Lee Duncan, and four brothers, Raymond Leroy Duncan, Richard Kenneth Duncan, Johnnie Ray Duncan and Vernon Francis Duncan.

Carol was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Wright State University in Celina. She attended First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. Carol did babysitting for many years from her home and also served on the Ohio City Village Council.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire Department or First United Brethren in Christ Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.