Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 30.

GMC

Antwerp 28 Wayne Trace 6

Ayersville 22 Tinora 6

Edgerton 28 Fairview 0

Hicksville 34 Paulding 15

MAC

Coldwater 34 Delphos St. John’s 3

Marion Local 47 Fort Recovery 0

Minster 48 Parkway 20

New Bremen 62 St. Henry 27

Versailles 49 Anna 14

NWC

Ada 33 Spencerville 28

Allen East 62 Delphos Jefferson 6

Bluffton 34 Leipsic 14

Columbus Grove 31 Crestview 6

TRAC

Whitmer 55 Lima Sr. 6

WBL

Celina 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Defiance 35 Bath 0

St. Marys Memorial 55 Kenton 0

Van Wert 36 Shawnee 14

Wapakoneta 21 Elida 7

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 26 Lucas 23