Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 30.
GMC
Antwerp 28 Wayne Trace 6
Ayersville 22 Tinora 6
Edgerton 28 Fairview 0
Hicksville 34 Paulding 15
MAC
Coldwater 34 Delphos St. John’s 3
Marion Local 47 Fort Recovery 0
Minster 48 Parkway 20
New Bremen 62 St. Henry 27
Versailles 49 Anna 14
NWC
Ada 33 Spencerville 28
Allen East 62 Delphos Jefferson 6
Bluffton 34 Leipsic 14
Columbus Grove 31 Crestview 6
TRAC
Whitmer 55 Lima Sr. 6
WBL
Celina 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Defiance 35 Bath 0
St. Marys Memorial 55 Kenton 0
Van Wert 36 Shawnee 14
Wapakoneta 21 Elida 7
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 26 Lucas 23
POSTED: 09/30/22 at 9:18 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports