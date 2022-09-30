Free band concert coming to the NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus is bringing “Heroes,” a free concert to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5. The concert, part of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus’ fall 2022 tour, is a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond for their communities.

The United States Army Field Band is considered by music critics to be one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, pop hits, and Broadway musicals.

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus will perform at the NPAC on Satuday, November 5. Photo submitted

The Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of the U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

To reserve seats to this free concert, go to vanwertlive.com or call the Van Wert Live Box Office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 419.238.6722. No fees apply to ticketing.