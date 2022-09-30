Middle Point fire…

The Middle Point Fire Department responded to a barn fire in the 15000 block of Middle Point Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. Mutual aid in the form of tanker units was requested from Ohio City and Van Wert just minutes later. Tankers were refilled from a fire hydrant located on Mendon Road near Middle Point Road. The structure and content of the barn along with a utility trailer were a total loss, and a garage near the building sustained damage to the vinyl siding. No injuries were reported. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer