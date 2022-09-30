Minimum wage to increase January 1

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on January 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.

The current 2022 Ohio Minimum Wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees. The 2021 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or more per year.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters on in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on January 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September. This CPI-W index increased by 8.7 percent over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of less than $371,000 per year after January 1, 2023, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.