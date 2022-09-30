ODOT looking for snowplow drivers

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — With any luck, it’ll be more than a few weeks before Old Man Winter returns but regardless, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is setting to work, preparing equipment, and hiring extra snowplow drivers.

ODOT District 1 – Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties — will be holding three hiring events to find approximately 37 seasonal snowplow drivers.

The hiring events will take place at the following locations:

Thursday, October 6, from 12-5 p.m. at the Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Road, Defiance.

Thursday, October 13, from 12-5 p.m. at the Wyandot County maintenance garage, 10976 County Highway 121, Upper Sandusky.

Thursday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ODOT District 1 roadway services garage, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima.

During the event, applicants will complete interviews, physical abilities tests, and a driving record review. Applicants should bring their driver’s license, and if possible, complete the online application before the event.

Applicants must have a valid Class A or B CDL with tanker endorsement, a good driving record, and submit to a drug screen and background check.

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions. A typical work week is 40 hours; more for snow and ice events. However, on-call and part-time options may be available.

The rate of pay is $19.15 an hour. Seasonal drivers can expect to work from December through March.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Learn more about the open positions and apply in advance here.