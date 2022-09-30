Roundup: golf, volleyball, tennis, soccer

Golf

Foster to Division II district

OTTAWA — Van Wert’s Keaton Foster advanced to the Division II districts as an individual after shooting an 85 at sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club on Thursday.

As a team, the Cougars finished fifth with a score of 363. Napoleon and Van Buren each finished with a score of 338 but Napoleon won the tiebreaker. Liberty-Benton was third (348), followed by Coldwater (357). The top three teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to districts.

Griff McCracken shot an 88 for Van Wert, followed by TJ Stoller (94) and Blake Bohyer (96).

Lancers, Knights compete in D-III

HARROD — Lincolnview and Crestview saw their respective seasons come to an end in the Division III sectionals at Colonial Golfers Club on Thursday.

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey came close to moving on as an individual after shooting an 86 with three others, but the freshman fell in a two-hole playoff. Teammate Logan Schlemmer shot a 98, followed by Brady Petrie and Kaleb Swander, who each carded a 110.

Lincolnview was paced by Evan Miller’s 88, followed by Luke Bollenbacher (90), Dane Ebel (91) and Grant Glossett (93).

The Lancers finished fourth in the team standing (362) and Crestview was ninth (404). Delphos St. John’s won the team title (310) and moved on to districts, along with Minster (330) and Marion Local (345).

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 10-5 (6-0 NWC) with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. It was the eighth straight win by the Knights.

Myia Etzler had 13 kills, while Adelyn Figley finished with 12 kills and nine digs. Laci McCoy added nine kills and four blocks, while Cali Gregory had 36 assists and was 11-12 from the service line with four aces. Ellie Kline had a team high 13 digs and was 14-14 serving with an ace.

Crestview will host the Lady Knight Invitational on Saturday, and will play either Fort Recovery or Bellmont (IN) in the third match of the day.

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 0

At Lincolnview High School, the Lancers rolled to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Bluffton on Thursday.

Makayla Blankemeyer finished with 16 kills and four blocks, while Carsyn Looser had 10 kills and three blocks in the win. Grace Brickner and Kaylyn Gerold had 17 and 10 digs, while Zada Walker, Breck Evans and Allie Miller each had eight. Evans also had 38 assists.

Lincolnview will travel to Hicksville Saturday for a tri-match wtih the Aces and Wayne Trace.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Host Shawnee defeated Van Wert 25-10, 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-15, 0-6 WBL) will host Bryan on Saturday.

Tennis

WBL tournament

LIMA — Van Wert’s Grace Lott, Mandy Burenga and the doubles team of Sophie Gearhart/Piper Pierce all moved on to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League tournament, to be held Saturday in Lima.

Soccer

Crestview 2 Spencerville 2

CONVOY — The Knights and Bearcats played to a 2-2 draw in NWC play on Thursday.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Saturday.

Kenton 13 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Wildcats blanked Van Wert 13-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars will play at Ada on Saturday.