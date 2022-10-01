Cougars celebrate homecoming with a ‘W’

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In a game that turned out to be much closer than many people expected, No. 5 Van Wert needed a big play and got one with just over 3:30 left in the third quarter.

Leading 19-14 and facing fourth and 13 at the Shawnee 27, Aidan Pratt was flushed from the pocket, scrambled to his right and fired a pass to Conner Campbell, who was open in the middle of the end zone. Campbell made a juggling catch while going down and it was the first of three unanswered scores by the Cougars, who went on to post a 36-14 homecoming win at Eggerss Stadium Friday night. It was the 17th consecutive home victory by the Cougars (6-1, 5-1 WBL).

Brylen Parker (7) receives a handoff from Aidan Pratt. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Aidan did a nice job keeping the play alive and Conner did a nice job to keep moving,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “That was kind of our night – things went right but we didn’t execute very well. We’d like that play to be a lot smoother and have Aidan sit in the pocket, but our guys made plays when they needed to.”

The final two scores came on a 22-yard field goal by Damon McCracken with 6:20 left in the game and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Brylen Parker with 2:20 left. The final score was set up by a 39-yard pass from Pratt to Garett Gunter on third and nine.

Pratt, who was under pressure most of the night, completed 17-of-30 passes for 281 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while Gunter finished with seven receptions for 95 yards. As a team, the Cougars finished with 396 total yards, but it wasn’t easy.

“Shawnee did a nice job with their defensive line – they’d bring them in, they’d slant them one way, pinch them and just did a lot of movement,” Recker said. “Definitely give them credit for how they played against us. They made things difficult with all of the pressure and they took away our chances at the deep ball. They had a good game plan.”

Shawnee’s defense set up the first score of the game. Carter Fay intercepted Pratt on Van Wert’s first offensive play, giving the Indians the ball at the Cougar six yard line. Two plays later, Jordan Banks scored from three yards out.

Van Wert answered with a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by Pratt, but the PAT attempt by McCracken hit the left upright, leaving the score at 7-6 with 4:22 left in the opening period. Pratt went on to finish with 19 carries for 87 yards.

Shawnee (1-6, 1-5 WBL) methodically ran off nine plays on the ensuing drive and moved the ball from the Indian 24 to the Van Wert 38, but it ended when McCracken dropped Chase Beery for a three-yard loss on fourth down.

Conner Campbell (3) managed to hold onto the ball for a touchdown. Bob Barnes photo

The Cougars picked up the tempo and rattled off seven plays, including a 23-yard completion from Pratt to Campbell and a three yard touchdown run by Parker. A two-point conversion pass by McCracken to Maddix Crutchfield was ruled incomplete, making it 12-7.

Luke Wessell ended Shawnee’s next drive with an interception, then the two teams exchanged punts, and Shawnee lost running back Jordan Banks to an injury. After Shawnee kicked, Pratt took just one play to find Crutchfield over the middle, and the senior receiver outraced the secondary for a 62-yard touchdown and a 19-7 lead, a score that stood at halftime. Crutchfield went on to finish with four receptions for 76 yards.

“It was a nice catch and to be able to run away shows that type of athlete he is,” Recker said.

After forcing the Cougars into a three-and-out to start the second half, Beery led Shawnee on an eight-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run to trim Van Wert’s lead to five, 19-14. Beery, who began the season as a running back but switched to quarterback after an injury to starter Dominic Lynch, went on to finish with 34 carries for 118 yards and a score, and 6-of-13 passing for 65 yards, including four to Keegan Wilson for 58 yards. As a team, the Indians finished with 225 total yards.

Van Wert will travel to Kenton on Friday.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 6 13 7 10 – 36

Shawnee 7 0 7 0 – 14

First quarter

7:17 (SH): Jordan Banks 3-yard run (Tyler Kimmet kick)

4:22 (VW): Aidan Pratt 10-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

11:35 (VW): Brylen Parker 3-yard run (pass failed)

3:39 (VW): Aidan Pratt 62-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

Third quarter

6:54 (SH): Chase Beery 5-yard run (Tyler Kimmet kick)

3:39 (VW) Aidan Pratt 27-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

6:20 (VW) Damon McCracken 22-yard field goal

2:20 (VW) Aidan Pratt 14-yard pass to Brylen Parker (Damon McCracken kick)

Van Wert

Rushing: Aidan Pratt: 19-87-1; Brylen Parker 13-37-1

Passing: Aidan Pratt 17-30, 281 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Receiving: Garett Gunter 7-95; Maddix Crutchfield 4-76-1; Nate Phillips 4-33; Conner Campell 2-50-1; Brylen Parker 2-19-1; Nate Gearhart 1-8

Shawnee

Rushing: Chase Beery 34-118-1; Jordan Banks 9-39-1

Passing: Chase Beery 6-13, 65 yards; Jordan Banks 0-1-1

Receiving: Keegan Wilson 4-58; Jordan Banks 2-7