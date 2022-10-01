Crestview drops fourth straight game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Columbus Grove’s Trenton Barraza and a swarming defense was too much for Crestview Friday night.

Barraza, a sophomore running back, rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries and the Bulldogs spoiled Crestview’s final home game of the season, 31-6. It was the fourth straight loss by the Knights (3-4, 0-4 NWC).

As a team, Columbus Grove finished with 272 yards on the ground, while quarterback Brenton Renner completed 7-of-11 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 NWC) scored twice in the first quarter, with the first coming on a 35-yard fumble recovery by Kyle Lathrop with 9:39 left, and the second on a 68-yard sprint by Barraza about three minutes later. The only score in the second quarter came on a 32-yard field goal by Shep Halker, who also finished 4-of-4 on extra points.

Barraza’s second touchdown of the night was a 45-yarder with 7:39 left in the third quarter, then the Bulldogs added another scored when Renner connected with Landen Schroeder for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 2:33 remaining in the third period. That score sparked the continuous clock rule until Crestview got on the board with Isaac Kline’s three yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the game.

Columbus Grove held Crestview’s offense in check, giving up just 148 total yards. Braxton Leeth led the Knights with 80 yards on 13 carries, while Isaac Kline tallied 45 yards on 16 carries. Bryson Penix, who filled in for the injured Carson Hunter, completed 6-of-12 passes for 33 passes, with Parker Speith pulling in a pair of receptions for 12 yards. Kellin Putman had one catch for 11 yards.

The Knights will travel to Spencerville Friday night, while Columbus Grove will host Ada.

Scoring summary

Col. Grove 14 3 14 0 – 31

Crestview 0 0 0 6 – 6

First quarter

CG – Kyle Lathrop 35-yard rumble recovery (Shep Halker kick)

CG – Trenton Barraza 68-yard run (Shep Halker kick)

Second quarter

CG – Shep Halker 32-yard field goal

Third quarter

CG – Trenton Barraza 45-yard run (Shep Halker kick)

CG –Brenton Renner 57-yard pass to Landen Schroeder (Shep Halker kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Isaac Kline 3-yard run (kick failed)