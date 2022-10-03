Celina wins Lady Knight Invitational

Submitted information

CONVOY–The 21st annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held on Saturday, with the Celina Bulldogs coming away as the champions of the seven-team field by defeating the Crestview Knights in two games.

Celina defeated Norwalk St Paul and Ottawa-Glandorf to reach the championship game. Crestview defeated Decatur Bellmont (IN) to advance to the championship game and finish as runner-up. The other two participants in the tournament included St Henry and Fort Recovery.

Game Scores

First round

Celina over Norwalk St Paul (25-19, 25-16)

Ottawa-Glandorf over St Henry (25-10, 13-25, 28-26)

Decatur Bellmont over Fort Recovery (25-12, 25-20)

Second Round

Crestview over Decatur Bellmont (25-18, 25-23)

Celina over Ottawa-Glandorf (25-15, 25-15)

St Henry over Fort Recovery (25-13, 25-16)

Third Round

St Henry over Norwalk St Pauil (25-18, 25-19)

Decatur Bellmont over Ottawa-Glandorf (25-15, 25-17)

Norwalk St Paul over Fort Revoery (25-12, 25-17)

Championship

Celina over Crestview (25-14, 25-20)