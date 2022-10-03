Celina wins Lady Knight Invitational
Submitted information
CONVOY–The 21st annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held on Saturday, with the Celina Bulldogs coming away as the champions of the seven-team field by defeating the Crestview Knights in two games.
Celina defeated Norwalk St Paul and Ottawa-Glandorf to reach the championship game. Crestview defeated Decatur Bellmont (IN) to advance to the championship game and finish as runner-up. The other two participants in the tournament included St Henry and Fort Recovery.
Game Scores
First round
Celina over Norwalk St Paul (25-19, 25-16)
Ottawa-Glandorf over St Henry (25-10, 13-25, 28-26)
Decatur Bellmont over Fort Recovery (25-12, 25-20)
Second Round
Crestview over Decatur Bellmont (25-18, 25-23)
Celina over Ottawa-Glandorf (25-15, 25-15)
St Henry over Fort Recovery (25-13, 25-16)
Third Round
St Henry over Norwalk St Pauil (25-18, 25-19)
Decatur Bellmont over Ottawa-Glandorf (25-15, 25-17)
Norwalk St Paul over Fort Revoery (25-12, 25-17)
Championship
Celina over Crestview (25-14, 25-20)
POSTED: 10/03/22 at 9:36 am. FILED UNDER: Sports