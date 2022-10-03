Gerald William “Junie” Ricker Jr.

Gerald William “Junie” Ricker Jr., 63, of Van Wert passed away Saturday morning October 1, 2022, at Van Wert Health

He was born July 21, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of Gerald William “Jerry” Ricker and Betty J. (Miller) Ricker, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include one son, Jonathon Ricker of New York; three daughters, Stephanie (Gabe) Kinsey of Leroy, Michigan, Haley Agler of Van Wert and Paige Ricker of Hamilton, Ohio; three brothers, Danny R. (Marcia) Ricker of Smithfield, North Carolina, Bobby J. Ricker of Van Wert and Ricky L. (Kim) Ricker of Van Wert; one sister, Tammy P. (Rick) Dull of Scott; 18 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kinsey, Bradley Kinsey, Bryce Kinsey, Brayden Kinsey, Karyssa Kinsey, Allison Ullinskey, Christian Ullinskey, Blake Ullinskey, Maisie Heath, Evan Heath, Jacob Kremer, Joseph Foster, James Foster, Mia Foster, Zoe Gile, Zane Gile, Zander Gile, and Urijah Billingsley, and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald worked in construction for number of years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Andy Ricker.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.