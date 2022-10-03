Lancer, Knight runners at Kalida Invite

VW independent sports

KALIDA — Lincolnview and Crestview were among the 18 teams that competed at the Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club on Saturday.

Boys

Lincolnview was the runner up by just three points. Columbus Grove won the team title with 95 points, followed by the Lancers (98).

Connor Baldauf finished eighth overall (16:44.8), followed by Kreston Tow (11th, 16:49.6), Evan Johns (19th, 17:16.1), Maddox Norton (29th, 17:44.3), and Kaleb Denman (31st, 17:51.9).

The Knights finished 13th (367 points), with Logan Foudy first across the line with a 52nd place finish and a time of 18:32. He was followed by Lincoln Smith (53rd, 18:33), Jake Heth (79th, 19:18), Peyton Scott (96th, 19:56), Isaiah Watts (102nd, 20:14), and John Forwerck (138th, 29:44).

Bluffton’s Landon Armstrong was the individual champion (15:56).

Girls

Lincolnview finished 5th (171 team points), with Brynleigh Moody placing ninth with a time of 19:42.5). She was followed by Ava Milligan (20th, 20:26.5), Keira Breese (31st, 20:54.3), Harper Reindel (53rd, 21:53.7), and Elyssa Renner (76th, 22:54.8).

The Lady Knights placed 15th. Anna Gardner was first across the finish line (39th, 21:29), followed by Kate Sawmiller (93rd, 23:29), (Kristal Scott, 94th 23:32), Megan Mosier (115th, 24:32), Baylee Miller (154th, 26:53), Anna Scott (157th, 27:04) and Lily Burtch (173rd, 28:48).

Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title (68 points) and Liberty Center was the runner-up (80 points). Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman was the individual winner (18:46.8).