Norman L. Christian, 99, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at VanCrest of Van Wert

He was born on August 22, 1923, the son of Harry and Hazel Lorena (Wooding) Christian, who both preceded him in death. Norman married Juanita (Owens) Christian March 30, 1946 and she survives. They were married for 76 years.

Norman Christian

Family survivors include three daughters, Judy Linton of Van Wert, Rise (Dr. James) Potts of Fort Wayne, and Lynne (Rev. Dr. Mitch) Arnold of New Knoxville; one son, Alan (Mary) Christian of New Albany; nine grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew (Tara) Linton, Amanda Arnold-Lacey (Richard) and Nicholas Arnold, Nathan and Emily Potts, Ethan (Lyndsay), Allison, Erin Christian; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Linton; two sisters, Thelma Ewell of Lecanto, Florida and Sylvia Stimpfle of Beverly Hills, Florida.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Nay; one brother, Wesley Christian; a son-in-law, Kenneth D. Linton and his parents.

He was a graduate of Leo High School, Leo, Indiana, and worked at Rea Magnet Wire of Fort Wayne and Aeroquip of Van Wert. He was also a retired farmer.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Dr. Mitch Arnold officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to service time on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church Music Fund and Thomas Edison of Van Wert.

