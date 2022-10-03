ODNR: autumn colors to arrive soon

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The month of October means cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves that will soon pop with vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, signifying the shift of the season.

Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.

It won’t be long before fall colors are evident. ODNR photo

Fall forecasters consider variables like sunlight, temperature, wind, and rainfall when estimating the intensity and longevity of leaf color. This year, the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting peak color to arrive in mid-to-late October.

“The supply of water from above average rainfall this year should have the trees healthy and ready to put on a color show with brilliant oranges and blazing yellows,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “It is still early in the season, but northern Ohio is already starting to see some changes in the tree canopies. Be on the lookout for black gums and buckeyes that are usually the first tree species to show their fall colors as well as poison ivy and Virginia creeper which show deep hues of red.”

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors.

