Title IX changes

To the Editor:

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was enacted into law to ensure that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Existing Title IX regulations acknowledge “physiological differences between the male and female sexes as being male with an x and y chromosome and female with two xx chromosomes according to sound science.

On June 23, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education via the Biden Administration released proposed changes to Title IX regulations that would contradict the plain language of the law. The proposed regulations would prohibit ALL schools that receive federal funds, from “adopting a policy or engaging in a practice that prevents a person from participating in an education program or activity consistent with their gender identity, forcing schools to deny biological reality and fact based science.

The problems this change could cause are enormous by allowing gender identity to put girls and boys together in locker rooms and restrooms.

Where are the rights of the majority of students?

Please contact the Ohio State School board by email at SBOE@education.ohio.gov to comment on these changes if you feel that all students have rights to safety and privacy.

For more information on TitIe IX and other areas of concern you may have over your children or grandchildren’s education, a good website for information is ProtectOhioChildren.net where you can find the resolution to support parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful and burdensome gender identity policies.

Linda Bishop

Findlay, Ohio