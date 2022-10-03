VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/30-10/2/22

Friday September 30, 2022

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate an assault that occurred in the county. The incident remains under investigation.

7:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert city police.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a complaint of possible narcotics being located.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse and transported two subjects, Sierra Klinger and Robert Thompson to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on holders from the Adult Parole Authority.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to Lincoln Highway at Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township reference to debris that was in the roadway.

4:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a who had fallen and pain.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Venedocia to investigate a complaint of loud music.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. Route 30 eastbound near Bockey Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. Route 30 eastbound near Bockey Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. Route 30 eastbound near Bockey Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 178 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Saturday October 01, 2022

12:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pains.

6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Township on a complaint of a loose horse.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location in the village of Convoy to investigate a fire alarm.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of a runaway juvenile.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded in Liberty Township to investigate a report of a suspicious person. The subject was located and after further investigation, Thomas Medford, 41, of rural Ohio City was charged with DWI and assault. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of a battery operated toy being operated in the roadway.

4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject who was having difficulty with balance.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Harrison Township.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies conducted a welfare check on a county resident in Ridge Township.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Washington Township.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report in Ridge Township of domestic violence and criminal endangering. After an investigation, Colby Alan Black, 38, of Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to the report of damage to a motor vehicle after the vehicle struck debris that was in the roadway.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Willshire on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

Sunday October 02, 2022

11:53 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to a gun range on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township. A male subject called 911 reporting that he was handling his gun when it accidentally discharged and he was shot in the hand.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for the report of a loose hog.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with a complaint for an unruly juvenile.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to investigate a report of trespassing.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to standby as a peace officer while subject retrieved property.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Willshire to investigate a report of a sexual assault. The incident remains under investigation.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

7:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.