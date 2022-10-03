Weekend roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Bryan 3 Van Wert 0

Bryan topped Van Wert in a hard fought match, 25-23, 29-27, 25-21 at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

Finley Foster finished with 26 assists, while Jordanne Blythe had 10 kills and four blocks. Sayler Wise recorded 22 digs while Maria Bagley had 15 digs. Olivia Treece had a pair of aces.

The Cougars (0-16) will play at Delphos Jefferson today.

Lincolnview 2 Wayne Trace 0

Hicksville 2 Lincolnview 0

HICKSVILLE — At a tri-match at Hicksville, Lincolnview defeated Wayne Trace 25-23, 25-16, but fell to Hicksville 16-25, 27-29.

Against Wayne Trace, Neive Miller had 12 digs, while Breck Evans had 21 assists and five aces. Mckayla Blankemeyer six kills and five blocks, and Carsyn Looser added six kills.

Against Hicksville, Looser finished with eight kills, Grace Brickner tallied 11 digs and Evans had 19 assists.

Lincolnview will travel to Allen East on Tuesday.

Soccer

ADA — Van Wert fell to Ada 9-1 at War Memorial Park Stadium on Saturday.

Catanna Saum scored for the Cougars, with the assist going to Sydney Dowler.

Van Wert (0-13) will play at Elida tomorrow.

Ada 7 Van Wert 1 (boys)

Van Wert fell to Ada 7-1 on Saturday. Landon Friedon scored Van Wert’s lone goal.

The Cougars (0-11-1) will travel to Kenton today.

Coldwater 2 Crestview 0

CONVOY — The visiting Cavaliers defeated Crestview 2-0 on Saturday.

The Knights (4-6-1) will play at Delphos Jefferson today.