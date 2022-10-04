Day of Caring yields 100K+ items

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County and Vantage Career Center held its 24th annual Day of Caring event on Friday, September 30, an annual event to help replenish food and blood supplies within the community. In celebration of the United Way of Van Wert County’s 100th year, the event was renamed to the Vantage Day of Caring.

Despite challenges of a fog delay Friday morning, the food drive collected a value of 106,916 items. All donations will be split between the three local food pantries. The blood drive collected 110 units to replenish local blood bank counts. Every unit collected saves three lives. As always, when there is a need in Van Wert County, local businesses and residents step up to the plate to give, volunteer, and advocate.

Over 100,000 food items were colleted for the Vantage Day of Caring. Vantage Career Center photo

Local schools held food drive events and challenges between classrooms and other county schools. Many thanks go to Vantage Career Center for the use of their facility, to the staff and students for all their work helping sort the food drive items, to and to the many United Way Board Members, First Financial Bank employees, Marsh Foundation staff and students, Rotary Club of Van Wert, and other volunteers that help throughout the day. Lunch was provided by Domino’s Pizza, Van Wert Pizza Hut, and Citizens National Bank.

This year’s events were planned and coordinated by Day of Caring Chair, Deb Moser. 2023’s Vantage Day of Caring will be under the direction of Denise Davis.

To find out how you can impact your community contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email director@uwvwco.org, visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.