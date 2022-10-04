Humane Society visit…

Residents and staff of Hearth & Home recently visited the Van Wert County Humane Society’s new animal shelter and adoption center on Fox Rd. In addition to spending time with some of the animals, the group toured the new facility. Morgan Rector, Activity Director, expressed her gratitude to the community for helping raise $340 and a wagon full of dog and cat items. Pictured above are residents and staff of Hearth & Home and Humane Society staff. Any group or organization desiring a tour of the new facility can contact Deb Sealscott at deb@sealscottcpa.com. Photo submitted