Pre-election dates to keep in mind

VW independent staff

Here are some important dates to keep in mind ahead of the November 8, 2022 general election.

Tuesday, October 11: deadline for voter registration, 30 days before the general election.

Wednesday, October 12: early in-person voting begins, absentee voting begins by mail.

Early in-person voting hours for October and November:

October 12-14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 17-21: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 1-4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 5: 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: deadline to request an absentee ballot (12 p.m.)

Monday, November 7: mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

Tuesday, November 8: Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.