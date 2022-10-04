Random Thoughts: poll, streaks, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Van Wert and this week’s poll, Ohio high school football streaks, Wisconsin, the Cleveland Browns and a special guest on the radio.

Down one

Van Wert moved down a spot to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Division IV Ohio high school football poll. Perkins replaced the Cougars in the No. 5 spot.

In addition to Perkins, the teams ahead of Van Wert are Glenville, Cincinnati Wyoming, West Holmes and Steubenville.

Football streaks

According to fantastic50.net, the current longest winning streak in Ohio belongs to Marion Local, with 23 straight victories.

In terms of just regular season games, Cincinnati Wyoming leads the way with 64. The Cowboys last lost a regular season game, 28-20 to Reading on October 23, 2015.

The longest losing streak belongs to Maumee, 31 games. The Panthers won the 2017 regular season finale, 27-14, against Perryburg, but hasn’t won a game since.

The website also shows Van Wert has scored at least 10 points in a game for 40 straight games, ninth best in all of Ohio.

Wisconsin

It’s truly a case of “what have you done for me lately?”

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst went 67-26 in seven and a half seasons as head coach, but he was let go on Sunday. Wow.

He’ll get a $16.4 million buyout, which is a nice consolation prize, but it shows how impatient fans/alumni/boosters have become. Those pushing for his ouster had better hope the program doesn’t follow the same path of another Big 10 school – Nebraska. The Cornhuskers canned a pair of coaches that averaged nine wins per year and look where that program is now.

Cleveland Browns

If you’re a Browns fan such as myself, you may still be beside yourself after Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

Strange play calling, strange decision making and another big blown coverage in the fourth quarter were among the contributing factors.

Personally, I don’t like in-season coaching changes, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods probably needs to be shown the door. He’s responsible for a defense that was supposed to be one of the NFL’s best, but it’s quickly become one of the NFL’s most unreliable. Yes, I know a couple of key starters were out Sunday but the problems go back to the season opener.

Another change that should be considered, but probably won’t be, is having head coach Kevin Stefanski give play calling duties to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The offensive concept isn’t the problem, a head coach who’s also calling plays is a problem, at least with this team.

Guest appearance

Van Wert’s Willie Hernandez will be a special guest on 99.7 WKSD’s High School Huddle, live from Fricker’s from 7:30-8 p.m. this Wednesday.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.