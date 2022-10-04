Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS – The Cougars celebrated their first win of the season with Monday’s 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 straight set win over Delphos Jefferson.

Jordanne Blythe led Van Wert with 13 kills, while Sayler Wise had 41 digs in the win. Finley Foster was 125-126 setting with 32 assists and Olivia Treece was perfect at the service line, 18-18 with five aces.

“It was great to play a complete match and do the things we have been practicing,” head coach Matt Krites said. “We worked to stay on the attack throughout the match.”

The Cougars (1-16) will host Kenton today.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Bluffton 1

In the regular season finale, Van Wert posted a 4-1 win over visiting Bluffton on Monday.

Wins came at first singles, where Grace Lott defeated Brooke Camper 6-2, 6-1; second singles, where Mandy Burenga beat Hannah Nieman 6-1, 6-1; third singles, as Zoe Coleman topped Genevieve Gatchel 5-7, 6-0, 6-1, and second doubles, with Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart defeating Brooklyn Moser and Kaleigh Coffman 6-1, 6-4.

Bluffton’s lone victory was at first doubles, where Leah Klinger and Caitlyn Couch topped Ashlyn Jennings and Livy Quillen 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Golf

Girls D-II districts

FINDLAY — The season came to an end at the Division II districts for Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy, who shot a 104 at Sycamore Springs on Monday.

Soccer

Bluffton 4 Lincolnview 1

Jackson Evans scored a goal but fell to Bluffton 4-1 on Monday.

The Lancers will travel to Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Kenton 5 Van Wert 0

At Kenton, the Wildcats shut out Van Wert 5-0 on Monday.

The Cougars will host Elida on Thursday.