VWCF grant to assist local project

VW independent staff/submitted information

A generous $20,000 grant from the Van Wert County Foundation will help to replace HVAC units in Mercer Residential Services (MRSI) mental health housing units and Challenge High Drop-In Center located in Van Wert. Since 1998, MRSI has owned and operated a six-plex apartment building in Van Wert providing housing to individuals facing mental health challenges.

Many of these individuals have a difficult time maintaining employment as well as securing housing. These furnished apartment units provide safe and affordable housing to the tenants while also providing them the opportunity to blend into and be a viable part of the community. MRSI also owns the Challenge High Drop-In Center which focuses on promoting mental health and wellness through social recreation and peer support groups run by Westwood Behavioral Health. Both buildings current HVAC units have outlived their life expectancy and are in need of being replaced this year.

MRSI is a non-profit organization and it relies on fundraisers and grants to have large scale repairs completed.

The project is being funded in large part by a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Funding for this program was provided by Gifts of Maude Schumm, Daisy Schumm, Carl Schumm, and Bess E. Schumm along with the Oscar J. Scaer Memorial Fund through the Van Wert County Foundation. The Gifts of Maude Schumm, Daisy Schumm, Carl Schumm, and Bess E. Schumm along with the Oscar J. Scaer Memorial Fund are endowments created to support the charitable needs of the community.

More information can be found at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.