VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2022

Monday October 03, 2022

4:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject in the street.

5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the village of Willshire after receiving an abandon 911 call.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of field damage.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of a violation of a protection order. Richard Anthony Andrews, 34, of Defiance was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of identity theft.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of children being left alone in a car.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a disabled vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a large amount of black smoke in the area.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell and injured their wrist.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Ridge Township. The warrant was issued by Van Wert Municipal Court on an assault charge. Amy Hart, 34, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of a dead animal being dumped on the property.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a warrant.