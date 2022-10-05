Celebrating Neil Diamond…

The music of legendary American icon, Neil Diamond, will be brought to life on the Niswonger stage at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday with the popular “I Am, He Said, The Celebration of Neil Diamond” concert. This concert had sold out in 2020 and was refunded in the aftermath of the pandemic. The long-awaited return will have fans on their feet and singing along this Saturday night in Van Wert. Tickets for the show are still available at vanwertlive.com.

As a special bonus, the performance will feature a Select High School Choir of regional students representing Crestview, Lincolnview, Wayne Trace, Parkway, and Van Wert City Schools.

The Select Choir members include Sydney Dowler, Melissa Joseph, Dakotah Nihiser, Haley Owsley, Kennedy Sites, Kimberly Sites, Jayden Bragg, Kaleb Denman, Keagan Farris, Evan Johns, Grayden Clay, Hadley Goins, Jacob Grubb, Olivia Moonshower, Chloe Murphy, Ethan Scaggs, Gabby Thomas, Hutch Ridenour, Ian Trisel, Elias Poe, Emree Sinning, Helana Sinning, Katie Trisel, Morgan Bollenbacher, Amanda Barrett, Angela Lovell, Harli Grunden, Hannah Maenle, Rylee Miller, Kacy Hornish, Abby Moore, Josh Shelton, Lane Morehead, Breven Anderson, Gabriella Monroe, Aaliyah Moreno-Helle, Anna Marquez, and Claire Keysor. High School Choir Directors making this opportunity possible are Danille Hancock, Cresview; Stacie Korte, Lincolnview; Leslie Baltzell, Parkway; Nicole Moreland, Wayne Trace; Julia Reichert, Van Wert. These gifted students will provide backup vocals for five popular Neil Diamond hits and close the show with special fanfare.

Presenters and audience members are raving about the show.

“This show was a lot more than a tribute,” said Bob Johnson of Paramount Theater in St. Cloud, Minnesota, after selling out four shows. “Instead, it was an authentic presentation of the Neil Diamond hit list with stories of the man and his compositions interspersed. Our audiences were on their feet from the start…..Nobody could do it better. One of the best shows we’ve had this year.”

“We are saying what he said,” said Matt Vee, referring to the one and only Neil Diamond. Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, local music scene veterans and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. With songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another with hits spanning five decades. As a Tin Pan Alley songwriter in the mid-60s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and, of course, the Monkee’s classic, “I’m A Believer.”

“This is not a tribute show,” Tommy Vee said. “This is a celebration of a great musical icon, one we all love and respect. We have been fans since we were in grade school and first learned our respective instruments and played many of these tunes over the years in various bands. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” he explains, “it is all about the vocals, and Matt nails it. It’s a Rockin’ show!”

This concert not only represents an artist who has been cherished by generations around the globe, but it represents the return of an industry. Live music stopped for just a time and thanks to your support, it continues to shine from The Niswonger stage. We hope you will make Van Wert your destination for Live this Saturday night.