18th century battle to be discussed

The Village of Convoy Historical Society will welcome David Westrick of Maumee, who will do a presentation on the Battle of Fallen Timbers at The Convoy Opera House at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 16.

Westrick is a retired communications consultant and historical researcher. He has worked with Metroparks Toledo to preserve the Fallen Timbers Battlefield and Fort Miami National Historical sites for 20 years. He is a former President of the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission, and is a board member of the Maumee Valley Historical Society.

The Battle of Fallen timbers started August 20, 1794, on the Maumee River between the Confederates and multiple Indian Tribes. The battle warriors included William Henry Harrison, Little Turtle, Tecumseh & Anthony Wayne.

The Convoy Opera House is located at 111 S. Main Street. Admission is free of charge.