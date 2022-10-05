Beekeeping presentation in Van Wert

The Van Wert County Historical Society will welcome Jim and Jeana Fisher as upcoming guest presenters in the Sunday Speaker Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 in the annex. The Fishers, from Delphos, will share their knowledge and passion of beekeeping.

They have been beekeeping for five years and have a small apiary of five hives. They harvest around 275 pounds of honey each year. They are members of the Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association and they will speak on the different parts of a beehive, the life of a honey bee and the different products from the bees. They will also discuss hive management and various issues they must deal with each year.

This event is free and open to the public.