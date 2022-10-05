Bobbie S. Poe

Bobbie S. Poe, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Meadows of Delphos.

She was born on December 4, 1955, in St Marys to Robert and Ethel (Sink) Shinabery, who both preceded her in death.

Bobbie was a manager at Gordons Food Service.

She enjoyed crafting, making hair bows, watching Ohio State football and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Surviving are her children, William (Brittany) Poe, II of Van Wert and Lisa (Jill) Poe of Ottoville; grandchildren, Markee Rase, Drake Sosenheimer, Hunter Sosenheimer, Kedrick Sosenheimer, Gibson Poe, Teagan Poe and Canaan Poe; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; a brother, Dave Shinabery of Van Wert; and sisters, Jill (Bob) Hufford of Van Wert, Cathy Bellar of Springboro, Ohio and Nicki (James) Fields of Harold, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Poe; a brother, Mike Shinabery, and a sister, Jan Beougher.

A memorial visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Breast Cancer Awareness.

To share in Bobbie’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.