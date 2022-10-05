Fairgrounds set to host three events

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has announced their upcoming event in conjunction with two other events happening at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds: Harvest Happenings, The Apple Festival, and The Dairy Barn Emporium.

The third annual Harvest Happenings event will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, along with the seventh annual Dairy Barn Emporium and the 35th annual Apple Festival. The public invited to attend all three events from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The fairgrounds will be full of craft vendors, food vendors, seasonal produce, and more. These events are free admission and parking, fun for the whole family.