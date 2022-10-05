The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Free spaghetti dinner offered to vets

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will be hosting a free spaghetti supper for all veterans of the Van Wert County area from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, Van Wert.

Spouses, children and parents of veterans are welcome to attend. The cost for non-veteran adults will be $6, and $3 for children 4-10.

Van Wert Elks Lodge would like to thank veterans for all they do and have done defending freedoms for the United States of America.

