New Jr. Rotarians…

Congratulations to this year’s Vantage Career Center Jr. Rotarians. The Jr. Rotarians are selected students from Lincolnview, Crestview and Van Wert high schools that attend Vantage. They must have a minimum GPA of 3.5, be a resident of Van Wert county and a graduating senior. These students have also demonstrated a degree of maturity, self-reliance, self-discipline and resourcefulness. This year’s Jr. Rotarians: (front to back): Juliana McClure (Van Wert), Health Technology; Dylan Buzard (Lincolnview), Network Systems; Riona Workman (Van Wert), Carpentry; Saige Waltmire (Van Wert), Sports Exercise Therapy; Evan Hefner (Lincolnview), Network Systems; Brooke Miller (Van Wert), Sports Exercise Therapy; Lily Price (Lincolnview), Health Technology; Caleb Shobe (Van Wert), Criminal Justice; Corbin Army (Van Wert), Industrial Mechanics; Leigha Bendele (Lincolnview), Health Technology; Payton Waltmire (Crestview), Cosmetology. (Not Pictured; Jorja Forwerk (Crestview) Early Childhood Education). Photo submitted