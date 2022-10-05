Preview: 3-4 Knights at 1-6 Bearcats

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a Northwest Conference matchup that’s produced some crazy results in recent years.

Last year, Crestview scored and attempted a two-point conversion with under a minute left but came up short, giving Spencerville a 29-28 victory. The two teams played twice in 2020, with the Bearcats winning the season opener 35-14, and the Knights winning a playoff rematch 41-28. Crestview won a wild 50-49 shootout in 2018, and Spencerville won a high scoring affair, 49-34, in 2017.

Isaac Kline has rushed for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Bob Barnes/file photo

The two teams will meet at Memorial Field on Friday and this time, both teams are win search of NWC win No. 1. The Bearcats are 1-6 (0-4 NWC), with the only victory coming in Week No. 2, 27-16 over Paulding. After a 3-0 start, the Knights have dropped four straight, including 31-6 to Columbus Grove last Friday.

“We began Spencerville week with the knowledge that this week is a must-win on the road against the Bearcats,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “There isn’t a team that we have played more in the past three seasons than Spencerville and we know that our games with them have been close contests where physicality, ball control, and discipline are essential to team success. Throw the records out of the window this week because this is a conference rivalry that will be bruising in nature.”

“Both of our teams are looking for our first NWC victory of the season and this game will not be easy,” he added. “Coach Sommers and his staff will have their team prepared for our visit this Friday evening.”

To spice things up a little, this isn’t the ground-pounding Spencerville team fans grew accustomed to seeing. Instead, the Bearcats are using a new spread attack and have thrown the ball more than anyone else in the conference.

Josh Henline has competed 114-of-187 passes for 1,474 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he has the NWC’s leading receiver at this disposal, Nate Coulter, who has caught 46 passes for 665 yards and five touchdowns. While the air attack is tops among all conference teams (217 yards per game), the ground attack is last, averaging 44 yards per contest. Carter Layman leads the running game (54 carries, 179 yards, six touchdowns).

“We have definitely seen positives at all positions,” Spencerville head coach Chris Sommers said. “Our players continue to work hard, as they always do, to improve and be better the next week.”

“Spencerville is returning to the spread offense this season after nearly a decade and a half of Wing-T football,” Lautzenheiser said. “While they are still working on their offense during this transition, they are not short on athletes that can make plays in space. Their quarterback can use his feet to continue plays and his primary threat can haul in the deep ball even when there is decent coverage.”

While the Bearcats continue to transition to a different offense, defense has been a struggle at times this season. Spencerville is giving up 40 points and 387 yards per game and will face a Crestview offense that has had to shuffle players due to injuries.

“The Spencerville defense is a similar look to past years but they have had to move around bodies to different positions as the season has progressed,” Lautzenheiser said. “We expect them to focus on shutting down our run game so we will need to make throws in space when we get the opportunity.”

Bryson Penix has started the last two games at quarterback for the Knights and has completed 18-of-32 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Before his injury, Carson Hunter 57-of-109 passes for 759 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Isaac Kline continues to lead the ground game, with 475 yards and six touchdowns on 105 carries. As a team, the Knights are averaging 21 points per game, while allowing 19 per outing.

“Our defense has played well, even with injuries piling up,” Lautzenheiser said. “It’s time for our offense and special teams to match that energy and play a complete game.”

“Crestview has a very good team,” Sommers said of the Knights. “They are well coached, physical and athletic, and present a lot of challenges.”

Friday’s Crestview at Spencerville game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.