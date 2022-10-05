Van Wert Police log 9/24-10/1/22

Van Wert Police

Saturday, September 24 – a suspicious man was warned for trespassing and was told not to come back to Rural King.

Sunday, September 25 – arrested Francisco Contreras Gonzalez for OVI following a crash investigation in 300 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, September 26 – received a report that a civil protection order was violated in the 600 block of N. Cherry St.

Monday, September – received a report of trespassing at Center Rear Woods. After investigating, officers cited Nathaniel Hensley, 18, Dominic Berger, 19, Searra Hensley, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were cited for trespassing.

Tuesday, September 27 – received a report of aggravated menacing.

Tuesday, September 27 – received a report of identity fraud in the 700 block of Prospect Ave.

Tuesday, September 27 – received a report of a court order violation in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, September 27 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, September 27 – arrested Lindsay N. Pavlides on an outstanding warrant at the Comfort Inn.

Tuesday, September 27 – arrested Kevin Carlisle after the theft of several items at Walmart.

Wednesday, September 28 – arrested Kevin W. Carlisle of Antwerp on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court while investigating a theft complaint in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, September 28 – received a report of a possible theft from a client at Thomas Edison Adult Center. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, September 28 – received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, September 28 – received a report of damage to a vehicle owned the Apostolic Church on St. Shannon St.

Thursday, September 29 – conducted a drug investigation in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 29 – received a report of criminal damaging to a door at a residence in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, September 29 – arrested Jason L. Boyd on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, September 29 – received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Fox Rd. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, September 29 – received a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, September 29 – a trespassing report was requested in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, September 29 – a Middle St. resident reported the theft of a grinder saw and four tires with rims stolen from a detached garage.

Friday, September 30 – received a report of dogs being poisoned in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 30 – received a report of a stolen tricycle in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, September 30 – a resident in the 600 block of Monroe St. reported her son had left the house without permission.

Friday, September 30 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, September 30 – arrested Samantha Lacy on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, October 1 – conducted a welfare check on a person in the 500 block of George St.

Saturday, October 1 – conducted a welfare check in the 1000 Oak Lane.

Saturday, October 1 – arrested Richard Dwayne Sills Jr., 39, for domestic violence after an incident in the 700 block E. Main St.

Saturday, October 1 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 800 block of State St.