VWCO Common Pleas Court news

The docket was very light this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Amber Worl, 43, of Delphos, Possession of Criminal Tools, F5 – sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, and 30 days in jail at a later date for possession of criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she’s to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Michael Missler, 33, of Toledo appeared in court twice to admit to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A new bond was set at $25,000 cash and a pre-trial further hearing was set 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12.