VWCO Sheriff’s activitity log 10/4/2022

Tuesday October 04, 2022

9:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the village of Middle Point to check on the welfare of a dog.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to State Route 49 near Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township to investigate the report of a broken utility pole with lines down. It was found that the utility pole was struck by a motor vehicle that left the scene.

12:48 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in the City of Delphos for a subject with low blood pressure.

12:50 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, and Ohio City Fire on a mutual aid call with Mercer County for a structure fire located on Wilson Road.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Yoh in Hoaglin Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township to investigate a car/deer crash. No Injuries were reported.

3:12 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Ridge Township for a stray dog on the property.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to Gilbert Road in Jennings Township to investigate the report of a stop sign being down.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to investigate a car/deer crash. No Injuries were reported.

9:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with chest and back pain.