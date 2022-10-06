Cows and Plows…

Crestview’s FFA seniors were among those who helped host last week’s Cows and Plows event at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The FFA members had many duties during the day. Some took a group of students to each station around the fairgrounds, some helped presenters set up and present, and some stayed in the Jr. Fair Building and got lunch for fourth grade students from Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert and St. Mary’s. Two students took pictures throughout the day. Not only did fourth grade students from Crestview, Lincolnview and St. Mary’s learn different things about animals, farming, and soil, but the senior helpers also learned some things they did not know. Cows and Plows was sponsored by the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District. Photo submitted