Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a baseball term but I’ll use it anyway – we’re rounding third and headed home. It’s Week No. 8 of the high school football season and much has yet to be decided in terms of conference and league title races and playoff spots. What that means is it should be a very interesting final three weeks of the regular season.

Last week I went 16-4 (80 percent), which takes my season total to 127-34, or 78.9 percent. Here are this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Allen East (6-1) at Bluffton (5-2)

The two teams are tied for first in the NWC. Bluffton is probably the most improved team in the conference, while some considered Allen East to be the front runner in the title chase.

It should be a good one but I’m thinking the Mustangs pull away for the win and seize control of the conference race.

The pick: Allen East

Antwerp (7-0) at Ayersville (6-1)

The winner of this one will be all alone in first in the GMC. I’m thinking this game between two state ranked teams (Antwerp No. 4, Ayersville No. 14) will be much closer that people think, perhaps a touchdown either way.

I think Ayersville is quite capable of pulling off a mild upset but I believe the Archers will find a way to win it.

The pick: Antwerp

Celina (5-2) at Defiance (5-2)

It’s a matchup of the two most improved teams in the Western Buckeye League. I doubt many people thought both teams would be 5-2 entering Week No. 8, but here we are. Celina has won five straight while Defiance has notched four consecutive wins.

This should be a good one but I’m giving a slight nod to the home team.

The pick: Defiance

Crestview (3-4) at Spencerville (1-6)

Weird things happen when these two teams meet. Just look at the results since 2017.

Both teams are looking for their first NWC win of the season and a win by Crestview would keep the Knights in the playoff race. I’m thinking a high scoring game is in order here and I believe the Knights will pick up that first conference win and remain in playoff contention.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (6-1) at Kenton (1-6)

The last couple of games haven’t been exactly easy for the Cougars. The final scores of those games might indicate otherwise but it was a struggle through the better part of three quarters against Ottawa-Glandorf and Shawnee.

I believe that changes this week, as the Cougars roll to victory over the Wildcats.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Hicksville at Edgerton: Edgerton

Tinora at Paulding: Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview: Wayne Trace

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at Minster: Minster

Marion Local at Anna: Marion Local

New Bremen at Coldwater: Coldwater

Parkway at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery

Versailles at St. Henry: Versailles

NWC

Ada at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Delphos Jefferson: Leipsic

WBL

Bath at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Shawnee: Ottawa-Glandorf

St. Marys Memorial at Elida: St. Marys Memorial

TRAC

Lima Sr. at Fremont Ross: Fremont Ross

Non-conference

Licking Valley at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic