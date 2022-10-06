U.S. 30 to be addressed at meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor.

The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway (County Road 418) interchange in Van Wert County. 18 at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study. The feasibility study is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.

Based on input received at two prior stakeholder meetings, the project team has developed preliminary feasible alternatives. The purpose of this meeting is to present these alternatives and receive comments and feedback. Feasible alternatives could be developed and funded for future construction projects.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 19, at the Convoy Community Building, 5348 Ohio 49. An open house will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. with a presentation at 1 p.m., and a second open house will be offered from 5-7 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. The same information will be presented at both meetings.