VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/5/2022

Wednesday October 05, 2022

6:14 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid with Rockford Fire at a structure fire in Mercer County.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Anthony M Oliver, 27, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a possible stroke.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a report of identity theft.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate an abandon vehicle in a private drive.

2:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject that weak and confused.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Convoy to investigate a hit skip motor vehicle crash.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road and Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

8:13 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Wren for a subject having a seizure.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Township for an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.