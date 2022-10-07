Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 7.

GMC

Antwerp 35 Ayersville 24

Edgerton 49 Hicksville 13

Tinora 27 Paulding 8

Wayne Trace 28 Fairview 6

MAC

Coldwater 35 New Bremen 28

Fort Recovery 33 Parkway 7

Marion Local 48 Anna 0

Minster 37 Delphos St. John’s 14

Versailles 33 St. Henry 9

NWC

Allen East 30 Bluffton 14

Columbus Grove 38 Ada 12

Crestview 21 Spencerville 7

Delphos Jefferson 39 Leipsic 14

WBL

Celina 15 Defiance 7

Shawnee 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 7

St. Marys Memorial 35 Elida 3

Van Wert 77 Kenton 20

Wapakoneta 48 Bath 0

TRAC

Fremont Ross 35 Lima Sr.

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 30 Licking Valley 26