Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 7.
GMC
Antwerp 35 Ayersville 24
Edgerton 49 Hicksville 13
Tinora 27 Paulding 8
Wayne Trace 28 Fairview 6
MAC
Coldwater 35 New Bremen 28
Fort Recovery 33 Parkway 7
Marion Local 48 Anna 0
Minster 37 Delphos St. John’s 14
Versailles 33 St. Henry 9
NWC
Allen East 30 Bluffton 14
Columbus Grove 38 Ada 12
Crestview 21 Spencerville 7
Delphos Jefferson 39 Leipsic 14
WBL
Celina 15 Defiance 7
Shawnee 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
St. Marys Memorial 35 Elida 3
Van Wert 77 Kenton 20
Wapakoneta 48 Bath 0
TRAC
Fremont Ross 35 Lima Sr.
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 30 Licking Valley 26
