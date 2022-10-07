PPEC names new president/CEO

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING – The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022.

Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of engineering manager. Kahle is a lifelong resident of Putnam County and is a graduate of Ohio State University with a major in agricultural construction systems management (ACSM) and a minor in agriculture business. He lives in Glandorf, with his wife, Katie, and three children, William, Benjamin, and Jackson. Kahle has earned several national and statewide industry certifications including the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) highest achievement of the Management Internship Program or MIP.

Steve Kahle

Current PPEC CEO George Carter will retire in early January, 2023 after nearly 35 years in the electric cooperative industry, including the last 17 years at Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative. George and his wife, Debra, plan to continue living in rural Paulding. The Board of Trustees utilized Leigh Taylor from NRECA Executive Search to facilitate the search process. Applications were received from coast to coast. The process took approximately six months, as the board worked diligently to make sure the cooperative continued to be led with a mission-driven focus.

“Steve Kahle has proven to be an effective leader in his 14 years at the cooperative,” Board Chairman Steve McMichael commented. “We are proud to promote from our current team, especially given the highly competitive pool of candidates. The board is excited to work with Steve as PPEC continues to safely provide our member-owners and our communities with quality electric service, sustainable energy solutions, and superior customer service at fair and reasonable prices.”

CEO George Carter supports the board’s decision and is committed to assisting with a smooth transition.

“Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is a great organization with fantastic employees,” Carter said. “it has been my greatest honor to be the president and CEO at PPEC. I have the utmost respect for Steve and believe he will do an outstanding job as the next CEO. I will assist him in every way through the transition process.”

Kahle will become PPEC’s fifth president and CEO during the co-op’s 86-year history.

“2023 will bring a new era to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s rich history,” McMichael said. “Mr. Carter has contributed greatly to the cooperative and to the community during his 17-year tenure.

Though his leadership will be missed, Carter’s retirement leaves PPEC in a very strong financial and operational position. The board appreciates George’s service and leadership since 2005.”

The story is available online here.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.