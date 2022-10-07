Retired teachers holding fall luncheon

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will hold their fall luncheon and meeting at 12 p.m. Friday, October 14, at the Willow Bend Country Club. Newly retired Van Wert County/City educators and others interested in public education are invited to attend to hear about membership in the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA) and its purpose to protect the retirement experience of those in the STRS pension/benefits system, along with the additional benefits offered to ORTA members.

The luncheon menu includes chicken/broccoli/rice lunch casserole, salad, roll with butter, apple crisp dessert, and coffee/tea. The meal price is $11 per person. A meal reservation is required by 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 12th Jean Minnig via email (jaminnig@hotmail.com) or by phont 419.203.0642).

The featured program speakers will be Tafi Stober of Van Wert Live and the Van Wert City Schools partners involved with the “Learn/Earn/Return” program in the Van Wert community. Opportunities to volunteer and performance information from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will also be shared.

A VWARTA business session will follow the program. Local VWARTA dues of $10 for 2023 may be paid at this meeting. For more information, contact VWARTA President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.