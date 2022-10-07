Roundup: tennis, golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

LIMA — Van Wert’s Mandy Burenga earned a first round victory then enjoyed an upset win to advance to the Division II singles quarterfinals at UNOH on Saturday.

Grace Lott, Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart saw their respective seasons come to an end on Thursday.

Golf

OREGON — Van Wert sophomore Keaton Foster saw his season come to an end at the Division II district at Eagles Landing on Thursday.

The Van Wert sophomore carded an 83.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

LIMA — No. 19 Crestview had no problems with Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. The Knights defeated the Thunderbirds 25-15, 25-4, 25-19 to improve to 13-6 overall.

Cali Gregory had 30 assists, 13 kills and a pair of aces, while Laci McCoy had 14 kills. Ellie Kline finished with 10 digs and Nevaeh Ross had four aces.

Crestview will play at Delphos St. John’s at 10 a.m. Saturday in a varsity only match.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

Grace Brickner had 22 digs and Lincolnview defeated Delphos Jefferson 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday.

Mckayla Blankemeyer had 12 kills and Breck Evans had 38 assists.

The Lancers (14-5, 4-2 NWC) will host New Knoxville on Monday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 3 Fort Jennings 0

Jackson Evans, Reece Berryman and Corbin Evans each scored a goal and the Lancers defeated Fort Jennings 3-0 on Thursday. Reide Jackson and Austin Bockrath had assists.

Lincolnview (6-6-2) will close out the regular season at Temple Christian on Saturday.

Elida 5 Van Wert 0

Van Wert was shut out by Elida 5-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-13-1, 0-8 WBL) will host New Knoxville on Monday.